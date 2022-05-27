New York 16-year-old arrested for threatening mass shooting at high school: report

Authorities in New York have announced a 16-year-old high school student was arrested on Friday for threatening a mass shooting.

"The teen was arrested for making a terroristic threat after he made a Wednesday Instagram post on his “Bellport Scholars” page that warned there could be a shooting at Bellport High School the next day, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office," NY Post reported Friday.

Authorities said they did not find any guns during a search of the boy's home.

“We take these threats seriously and will devote out resources to ensuring the safety of our children,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “I thank Suffolk police for their swift action here. Upon learning of this threat, they worked with my office to locate and interview the individual responsible for the threat.”

The teen received a misdemeanor charge of aggravated harassment. A judge released him with a CPS monitor, 9 p.m. curfew along with drug and alcohol tests.

He was also banned from social media.

Watch the coverage from CBS New York or at this link.