16-year-old girl charged in kidnapping of twin boys from Michigan hotel
A 23- year-old Detroit woman allegedly befriended the Livonia mom of 14- day old twins while intending to steal the boys from their mother, according to Wayne County prosecutors. - Michigan State Police/TNS

DETROIT — A 16-year-old girl is the fourth person to be charged in connection with the kidnapping of 14-day-old twin boys from a Livonia hotel, Wayne County prosecutors said Monday. Three others — Curtis Lee Slay, 18; Demetrius Sherman Chandler, 19; and Shantell Re-Azia Jones, 23 — were charged last week in connection with the kidnapping, which resulted in an Amber Alert being issued for the boys Aug. 21. The boys were turned in to the Detroit Police Department, unharmed, less than 12 hours after they were taken from Livonia. Jones allegedly befriended the 30-year-old Detroit mother and promis...