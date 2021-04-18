'Limited number' of North Carolina Walgreens' customers given saline injection instead of COVID vaccine: report
COVID Vaccination (AFP)

According to a report from the Charlotte Observer, a "limited number" of customers who went to a Monroe, North Carolina Walgreens were mistakenly injected with saline instead of one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The report states that the drug store chain issued a statement on Sunday saying that affected customers have been notified.

According to the statement, "We are investigating what happened and have taken immediate steps to review our procedures with the location to prevent this from occurring again."

The Observer reports that those who were given the saline shot were promptly vaccinated appropriately when they returned and will be kept on schedule for their second shot.

You can read more here.