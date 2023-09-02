2 adults, 2 children killed in Seattle after fire in barricaded home

Police Tape (AFP)
SEATTLE — Two adults, a child and an infant were found dead in a Wallingford house that had been engulfed in flames Saturday morning in Seattle. An 11-year-old child called 911 shortly before 9 a.m. to report someone had died in the house in the 1000 block of North 48th Street, Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz said. Preliminary reports indicated the child had escaped the fire in the home through a window and fled to a neighbor’s. Officers arrived within minutes to find the home on fire, Diaz said. They tried kicking down the front door, but it was barricaded from the other side “with some sort...