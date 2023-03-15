2 arrested, officer injured after protesters clash outside Charlie Kirk’s speech at UC Davis
Xavier Mascareñas/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — About 100 protesters picketed and clashed with police Tuesday evening at the University of California, Davis in a demonstration against a far-right radio show host speaking on campus at a conservative student group event. The event — organized by the UC Davis chapter of Turning Point USA — featured keynote speaker Charlie Kirk with his thoughts on “American values,” according to information posted online by the group. Turning Point USA is a nationwide nonprofit that advocates for conservatism on higher education campuses. The Sacramento Bee was not given access to listen t...