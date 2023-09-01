2 dead, at least 3 injured in shooting at Austin, Texas, shopping center
A shooting at a popular Austin, Texas, shopping center left two people dead and at least three others injured on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

A shooting at a popular Austin, Texas, shopping center left two people dead and at least three others injured on Thursday. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. local time near The Arboretum, an upscale outdoor shopping mall. Law enforcement said the shooting happened at a business. Around 6:30 p.m., Austin Police said no individuals had been detained but that there was no longer a threat to the public. According to police scanner information, officers originally responded to a report of shots fired and a bomb threat. Upon arrival, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Units from the A...