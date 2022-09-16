2 Chicago cops charged following on-duty shooting in July that injured 2
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx at her office on Dec. 7, 2020. - Youngrae Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers have been hit with felony charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct in connection with a shooting in the Pilsen neighborhood this summer that injured two people, including a bystander. Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, who has worked at CPD since 2001, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, who has worked at CPD since 2003, were charged, according to officials and court records. The case stems from a July 22 police shooting that the Chicago Police Department initially suggested involved an exchange of gunfire with a suspect. But prosecutors on Friday s...