2 children among 5 people found dead in suburban Chicago home, officials say

Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — Five people were found dead Wednesday in a Buffalo Grove home, officials of the suburban village said. Two of the deceased are children, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said Thursday morning. Police had been dispatched to a single-family residence at 11:12 a.m. to conduct a well-being check on a woman and forced their way inside after being unable to make contact. Officers found five bodies inside the home, a news release shared to Buffalo Grove’s Facebook page said. Early police investigations indicate the deaths stemmed from a “domestic-related incident,” the release said. The d...