2 days after election loss, Pat McCrory says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Alex Slitz/The Charlotte Observer/TNS

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after his loss in the U.S. Senate Republican primary to Donald Trump-backed Ted Budd. “Thanks for so many kind notes from friends and supporters since Tuesday,” the former Charlotte mayor said on Twitter just before 1 p.m. Thursday. “Have not been as responsive because I got diagnosed with Covid yesterday. It’s no fun!” “I love u all,” McCrory added. “Appreciate all your prayers for Ann and me. God bless.” McCrory held a watch party at Selwyn Avenue Pub in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood on Tues...