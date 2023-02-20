2 Detroit police officers found dead in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
Detroit police Chief James White is shown in an early morning press briefing on Dec. 4, 2021. - Kevin J. Hardy/The Detroit News/TNS

DETROIT — Two Detroit police officers were found dead in an apartment in Livonia on Sunday, according to law enforcement. Detroit police Chief James White said the bodies were discovered in the suburban apartment and that the officers' deaths appeared to have been a murder-suicide. James provided a short news briefing on Sunday afternoon just after 4 p.m. from the parking lot of apartment complex where the deadly incident took place, near Farmington and Six Mile roads in Livonia. The case is being handled by the Livonia Police Department. The Detroit Police Department is not doing the investig...