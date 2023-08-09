2 teenage sisters head off into woods in northern Michigan. Now they're missing, police say

The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office reported Iris Perez and her sister, Tamara, went missing between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on June 28, 2023. - Courtesy FBI Detroit/TNS/TNS
The FBI and the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office are working to find two teens missing from northern Michigan for more than a month. The Sheriff's Office reported Tamara Perez, 15, and her sister, Iris, 13, went missing between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on June 28. A neighbor saw them heading toward the woods near their home in Houghton Lake, the FBI said. "Surveillance video shows a newer model, white Jeep leaving the area at the time Iris and Tamara disappeared," bureau officials said. The girls lived with adoptive parents in Florida until March, when they were found with their biological mother...