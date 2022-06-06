2-year-old fatally shot dad after finding ‘easily accessible’ gun, Florida sheriff says
A 26- year-old Florida man was fatally shot by his 2- year-old son, authorities say. - Dreamstime/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 2-year-old boy shot and killed his father at their east Orange County home last month, Sheriff John Mina said Monday. Mina said the boy’s 26-year-old father, Reggie Mabry, was found wounded about noon May 26, after deputies went to their home in response to a 911 call about a shooting. The man’s wife, 28-year-old Marie Ayala, was performing CPR when rescuers arrived. Mabry was pronounced dead at the hospital and deputies initially thought the shooting was a suicide, the sheriff said at a news conference. But then, the couple’s 5-year-old child told detectives that the 2-year-...