Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here’s how to hack Donald Trump’s phone

International Business Times

29 Jan 2017 at 08:45 ET                   
Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

How To Hack Into Donald Trump’s Phone

Donald Trump refuses to give up his insecure Android-based smartphone even after becoming president. He continues to use his old Samsung Galaxy S3 to tweet from his @realDonaldTrump account. The president, who on Jan. 4, called the Democratic National Committee careless with its security while refering to election rival Hillary Clinton’s emails being hacked, is himself…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump buried in mockery for false claim he ‘has the votes’ to repeal Obamacare: ‘News to everyone in the Senate’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+