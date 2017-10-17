Quantcast

‘$17 million mistake’: Internet roasts Megyn Kelly for being reduced to impersonating Shania Twain on NBC

Brad Reed

31 Oct 2017 at 09:54 ET                   
NBC's Megyn Kelly impersonates Shania Twain on the 'Today' show (Screen cap).

Megyn Kelly, the former star Fox News anchor who has been a ratings bust since her move to NBC, was roundly mocked on Twitter Tuesday for being reduced to impersonating singer Shania Twain on the Today show.

As part of a Halloween special, in which Kelly interviewed the actual Shania Twain, the NBC host dressed up as the singer and performed a rendition of her classic hit, “Man I Feel Like a Woman.”

Given that Kelly was once seen as a future prime time network news anchor who is now doing dance parties and celebrity impersonations, many Twitter users were quick to roast her for the direction her career has taken.

Check out the top responses below.

