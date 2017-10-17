‘$17 million mistake’: Internet roasts Megyn Kelly for being reduced to impersonating Shania Twain on NBC

NBC's Megyn Kelly impersonates Shania Twain on the 'Today' show (Screen cap).

Megyn Kelly, the former star Fox News anchor who has been a ratings bust since her move to NBC, was roundly mocked on Twitter Tuesday for being reduced to impersonating singer Shania Twain on the Today show.

As part of a Halloween special, in which Kelly interviewed the actual Shania Twain, the NBC host dressed up as the singer and performed a rendition of her classic hit, “Man I Feel Like a Woman.”

Given that Kelly was once seen as a future prime time network news anchor who is now doing dance parties and celebrity impersonations, many Twitter users were quick to roast her for the direction her career has taken.

Check out the top responses below.

remember when we said nothing could be worse than dance party https://t.co/6u0MR9ZVfB — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 31, 2017

Shania Twain ignored Megyn Kelly to pet the Today show dog. She IS a hero. — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) October 31, 2017

Better of with Al Roker dressed as Shania Twain — Stephen LaRose (@YQRosie) October 31, 2017

Why do this to Shania? Why? Hasn’t she been thru enough. — LEpstein (@lacyepstein) October 31, 2017

DO NOT DISRESPECT SHANIA WITH THIS — FIONA (@BigHPrivateEye) October 31, 2017

Man! I feel like I hate this woman. — I Hate Huckabees (@AchillesHeelArt) October 31, 2017