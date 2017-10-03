Quantcast

3 dead in mass shooting in Maryland — and the gunman is still at large: police

Brad Reed

18 Oct 2017 at 11:36 ET                   
Police in Maryland are conduct a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly killed three people in a mass shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning.

NBC 4 Washington reports that the shooting, which took place at an office park in Edgewood, Maryland on Wednesday, left three people dead and at least two other people wounded. Police say the two wounded victims are being treated at a nearby hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man named Radee Labeeb Prince, is still at large and was last seen fleeing the scene in a black 2000 GMC Acadia with Delaware license plates PC064273. Police say that they believe Prince has a connection with the business where the victims were shot, although they have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

