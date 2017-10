Activist burns Confederate Flag at Martinsville speedway

International Business Times 30 Oct 2017 at 05:34 ET

A self-titled citizen activist protested against the auto-racing company NASCAR at the Martinsville Speedway in Henry County, Virginia, by burning a Confederate Flag during a race Sunday. According to NBC News affiliate WSLS, Pennsylvania Attorney Gene Stilp got the idea to protest against the NASCAR after the owners — Richard Petty and Richard Childress — said they would fire any of their employees who sat or kneeled during the national anthem.