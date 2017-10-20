Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Advocates of science literacy, rejoice: Evolution is back in New Mexico schools

Newsweek

20 Oct 2017 at 05:28 ET                   

Advocates of science literacy, rejoice—evolution and climate change are returning to New Mexico’s education standards. On Tuesday, New Mexico’s Public Education Department announced that they would be using uncensored Next Generation Science Standards for teaching science, technology, engineering, and math.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
The alt-right group Richard Spencer asked to protect him discussed bombing a federal building: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+