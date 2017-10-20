Advocates of science literacy, rejoice: Evolution is back in New Mexico schools
Advocates of science literacy, rejoice—evolution and climate change are returning to New Mexico’s education standards. On Tuesday, New Mexico’s Public Education Department announced that they would be using uncensored Next Generation Science Standards for teaching science, technology, engineering, and math.
