African dictator Mugabe named World Health Organization goodwill envoy
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Beyond Satire? African Dictator Is Named Goodwill Envoy
The appointment of Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe as a goodwill ambassador of the World Health Organization (WHO) has been denounced by human rights groups. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the appointment at a high-level meeting on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Uruguay on Wednesday.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion