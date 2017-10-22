Alcoholism In parents triggers violence in dating teens: study
Alcoholism In Parents Triggers Violence In Dating Teens
A study has revealed that a parent with an alcohol use disorder increases the risk for dating violence among their children when they are teenagers. The study by a group of researchers from the University at Buffalo Research Institute on Addictions traced the root causes of teen dating violence to as far back as infancy.
