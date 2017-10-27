Almost half of Trump’s Twitter followers could be fake: report
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump has said his social media following helped him land in the Oval Office, but a new report claims that almost half of his followers could be fake. The Daily Dot reported that Twitter analyses of the president’s accounts found that about half of his 41.3 million followers rarely tweet or have inactive accounts, and more than a quarter have accounts with no posted tweets as of October.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion