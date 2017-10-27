Quantcast

Almost half of Trump’s Twitter followers could be fake: report

Newsweek

27 Oct 2017 at 05:45 ET                   
Donald Trump removes his hat to show that his hair is real during a political rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on August 21, 2015 in Mobile, Alabama (AFP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

President Donald Trump has said his social media following helped him land in the Oval Office, but a new report claims that almost half of his followers could be fake. The Daily Dot reported that Twitter analyses of the president’s accounts found that about half of his 41.3 million followers rarely tweet or have inactive accounts, and more than a quarter have accounts with no posted tweets as of October.

