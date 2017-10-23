Quantcast

Amazon mistakenly sends 65 pounds of marijuana to Florida couple

International Business Times

23 Oct 2017 at 06:51 ET                   
Holding marijuana buds (AFP Photo/Yuri Cortez)

A Florida Amazon customer and her fiancé received a large surprise after opening a package order that contained 65 pounds of marijuana. The Orlando couple says they had ordered plastic storage bins but the massive amount of marijuana is what showed up on their doorstep, WFTV reports.

