Americans will march if Trump fires Robert Mueller
Americans are planning to protest across the United States Monday if President Donald Trump moves to fire Russia investigation special counsel Robert Mueller in the wake of his probe’s first arrest. “Nobody is Above the Law” rallies have been organized in multiple cities in 48 states by the group MoveOn.org, a progressive political action group, set to begin if and when Mueller is fired.
