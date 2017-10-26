Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ancient Jurassic ‘fish lizard’ fossil found in India

Newsweek

26 Oct 2017 at 06:55 ET                   
Ichthyosaur Fossil (AFP)

An almost-complete fossil skeleton thought to belong to an Ichthyosaur, an ancient marine predator not dissimilar to a modern-day porpoise, from the Jurassic period has been discovered in India for the first time, researchers say. The name Ichthyosaur, which literally means “fish lizard,” is used to refer to any of a group of aquatic animals that…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Cops arrest girl who attacked teen holding infant — but only after disturbing video posted on Facebook
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+