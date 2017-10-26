Ancient Jurassic ‘fish lizard’ fossil found in India

Ichthyosaur Fossil (AFP)

An almost-complete fossil skeleton thought to belong to an Ichthyosaur, an ancient marine predator not dissimilar to a modern-day porpoise, from the Jurassic period has been discovered in India for the first time, researchers say. The name Ichthyosaur, which literally means “fish lizard,” is used to refer to any of a group of aquatic animals that…