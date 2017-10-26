Quantcast

Ancient skull belonged to victim of deadly tsunami

Newsweek

26 Oct 2017 at 06:47 ET                   
Ancient Tsunami Victim Skull (Reuters Arthur Durband)

Scientists studying a mysterious skull discovered in Papua New Guinea 88 years ago have said they believe it belonged to an early victim of a violent tsunami in the southwest Pacific 6,000 years ago. The skull, named for the village of Aitape near where it was discovered, has been an item of longstanding archaeological interest because…

