Authoritarianism, sexism and violence are on the rise
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A recent study conducted by Turkey’s Hacettepe University found out that the top three most stressful professions in the country are the military, the police and journalism. Not surprising given the fact that since the coup attempt in July 2016, more than 160 media outlets have been shut down and over 100 journalists have been arrested.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion