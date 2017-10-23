Quantcast

Bernie Sanders won’t become a Democrat

Newsweek

23 Oct 2017 at 16:33 ET                   
Bernie Sanders (Good Morning America)

Bernie Sanders has announced he will be running as an independent in 2018, prompting speculation over whether he will run as a Democrat presidential candidate in 2020. But the Vermont senator, who faced pressure to join the Democrats following his bid for the party’s 2016 nomination, said he had always been an independent and was not planning on making any changes in 2018.

