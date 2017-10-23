‘Beyond inappropriate’: Ex-Fox host Bolling slams O’Reilly for suggesting harassment claims led to son’s death

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling on Monday responded to Bill O’Reilly’s suggestion his son’s death was the result of sexual harassment allegations levied against him, calling O’Reilly’s statement “beyond inappropriate.”

“I believe it is beyond inappropriate for anyone to bring in the tragic death of my son Eric Chase Bolling. Just as Bill O’Reilly had wanted to shield his children from the allegations against him, I hope he will honor my request and avoid any future mentions of my son.”

O’Reilly made the comment in a freewheeling interview with the New York Times, published Saturday.

“I urge you to think about what you put in your newspaper,” O’Reilly told the Times. “Eric Bolling’s son is dead. He’s dead because of allegations made—in my opinion and I know this to be true—against Mr. Bolling.”

Bolling’s son died last month at the age of 19, just one day after it was announce Bolling would part ways with Fox News. The announcement came after an internal investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Bolling.

“My parting from Fox News was in no way connected to the tragic news of my son’s passing,” Bolling continued. “The coroner has in fact indicated to us that they believe it was an accident.”

“Unlike other who left Fox News amid public allegations and extensive investigations, I parted ways with Fox News in an amicable way an any reference to a firing is flatly wrong.”

Sunday, the New York Times reported O’Reilly settled a $32 million harassment claim with former Fox News legal analyst Lis Wiehl. O’Reilly dismissed that report as “lies and smears”