Biden says Clinton’s campaign was joyless

Newsweek

25 Oct 2017 at 17:37 ET                   
Joe Biden (Photo: Screengrab)

Former Vice President Joe Biden doesn’t believe Hillary Clinton ran for president with much “joy.” Instead, he says she was a “prisoner of history” in her bid for the White House. Speaking in an interview with Vanity Fair published Wednesday, Biden discussed his recollection of Clinton’s campaign and his memoir in which he describes the candidate’s attitude during her run.

