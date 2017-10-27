Billionaires control $6 trillion, most since 1900s

Wealthy friends sip champagne on a yacht (Shutterstock)

The total wealth held by the world’s billionaires rose by 17 percent in 2016 to $6 trillion, but the uber-rich are concerned that growing inequality could lead to society turning against them. There was a 10 percent rise in the number of billionaires around the world to 1,542, according to the UBS/PwC Billionaires 2017 report.