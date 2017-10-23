Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Boston Marathon bomber’s aunt says FBI set up nephew

Newsweek

23 Oct 2017 at 17:43 ET                   
Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (AFP Photo/)

The Russian aunt of convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has filed a motion in his death penalty appeal case that reveals new details on the meetings her nephew’s attorneys had in Russia with his parents and makes a bizarre allegation that the FBI said the bomber had a “heavy-laden black backpack,” not the white one he can be seen carrying in video taken before the deadly blasts.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
The many pieces of evidence suggesting Trump obstructed justice
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+