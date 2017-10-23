Boston Marathon bomber’s aunt says FBI set up nephew

Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (AFP Photo/)

The Russian aunt of convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has filed a motion in his death penalty appeal case that reveals new details on the meetings her nephew’s attorneys had in Russia with his parents and makes a bizarre allegation that the FBI said the bomber had a “heavy-laden black backpack,” not the white one he can be seen carrying in video taken before the deadly blasts.