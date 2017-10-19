Breitbart politicized the murder of a Muslim teen trying to vindicate Trump-backed Virginia GOP candidate

The missing 17-year-old Virginia girl Nabra Hassanen (Screen capture)

In an attempt to promote Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, Breitbart used the murder of a Muslim teenager by a Latino to push Gillespie’s anti-“sanctuary city” platform — despite no such cities technically existing in the state of Virginia.

According to Media Matters, Breitbart ran a story on the murder of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen, a teen in Northern Virginia who was killed by a man named Darwin Martinez Torres. As their story claims, initial reports didn’t mention Torres’ undocumented immigration status, but instead described it as a hate crime.

Their reasoning continues that Gillespie’s opponent, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who is pro-sanctuary cities, is indirectly responsible for Hassanen’s death.

“This year,” Breitbart continued, “Northam was the deciding vote in supporting sanctuary cities, which have helped violent, El Salvadorian street gangs like MS-13, to proliferate across the state.”