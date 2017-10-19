Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Breitbart politicized the murder of a Muslim teen trying to vindicate Trump-backed Virginia GOP candidate

Noor Al-Sibai

19 Oct 2017 at 18:06 ET                   
The missing 17-year-old Virginia girl Nabra Hassanen (Screen capture)

In an attempt to promote Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, Breitbart used the murder of a Muslim teenager by a Latino to push Gillespie’s anti-“sanctuary city” platform — despite no such cities technically existing in the state of Virginia.

According to Media Matters, Breitbart ran a story on the murder of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen, a teen in Northern Virginia who was killed by a man named Darwin Martinez Torres. As their story claims, initial reports didn’t mention Torres’ undocumented immigration status, but instead described it as a hate crime.

Their reasoning continues that Gillespie’s opponent, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who is pro-sanctuary cities, is indirectly responsible for Hassanen’s death.

“This year,” Breitbart continued, “Northam was the deciding vote in supporting sanctuary cities, which have helped violent, El Salvadorian street gangs like MS-13, to proliferate across the state.”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Accused rapist goes free — but BYU student still ‘violated the honor code’ by being raped
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+