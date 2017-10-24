Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

California just passed a law to rein in drug prices. Here’s why it’s unlikely to make much difference

STAT

24 Oct 2017 at 06:53 ET                   
A person holds pharmaceutical tablets and capsules in this picture illustration taken in Ljubljana September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Over bitter protests from the pharmaceutical industry, California this month enacted a law that requires drug makers to explain and justify prices for some medicines. Predictably, those who backed the effort are hailing the move as a significant victory, because they hope this will become the first step toward reining in drug prices.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘She sleeps with the worst bully in America’: Joe and Mika rip Melania’s ‘shameless’ anti-bullying campaign
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+