Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

California officers at Las Vegas shooting denied comp

Newsweek

25 Oct 2017 at 06:28 ET                   
Police crime scene tape marks a perimeter outside the Luxor Las Vegas hotel and the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A couple hundred off-duty police officers who attended a Las Vegas music festival earlier this month embraced their law enforcement roles when a shooter opened fire on concertgoers, some getting injured in the process –only to go back home to California to find their workers’ compensation claims denied. … injured in the process –only to go back home to California

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Laura Ingraham is reportedly just as much of a monster off air
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+