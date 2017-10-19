Californians will soon be able to have their dead bodies liquefied
When it comes to handling a dead body, the two options have long been burial (whether at land or at sea) or cremation. But starting in 2020, Californians will have a third option: water cremation. The eco-friendly burial method—technically known as ‘alkaline hydrolysis’’—is becoming more common in the United States.
