Californians will soon be able to have their dead bodies liquefied

Newsweek

19 Oct 2017 at 20:48 ET                   
Dead man's feet with bar code (Shutterstock)

When it comes to handling a dead body, the two options have long been burial (whether at land or at sea) or cremation. But starting in 2020, Californians will have a third option: water cremation. The eco-friendly burial method—technically known as ‘alkaline hydrolysis’’—is becoming more common in the United States.

