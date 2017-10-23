Cities aren’t prepared for future flooding
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Five years ago, Superstorm Sandy raged against New York City, flooding subway stations, causing widespread blackouts and killing 43 people. And now, a new paper published today in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reminds us that someday, sooner or later, it will happen again.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion