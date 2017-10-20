Colorado Republicans forced to discount tickets to see Mike Pence due to low sales
Tickets to See Mike Pence Discounted After Low Demand
Not even Republicans are willing to pay big money to hear Vice President Mike Pence. The Colorado Republican Party has slashed prices for Pence’s keynote address by 45 percent after failing to sell enough of the $275 tickets to the October 26 speech in Denver.
