Colorado Republicans forced to discount tickets to see Mike Pence due to low sales

Newsweek

20 Oct 2017 at 13:36 ET                   
VP Mike Pence (Photo: Screen capture)

Tickets to See Mike Pence Discounted After Low Demand

Not even Republicans are willing to pay big money to hear Vice President Mike Pence. The Colorado Republican Party has slashed prices for Pence’s keynote address by 45 percent after failing to sell enough of the $275 tickets to the October 26 speech in Denver.

