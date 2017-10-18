Conflict mounts inside voting fraud commission in the wake of child porn arrest
The arrest, on child pornography charges, of a researcher for the controversial Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity is intensifying conflict inside the group, with two Democratic members asserting again that a small band of conservatives holds disproportionate power.
