David Letterman and his beard get hilarious roasting — but wins Mark Twain Award for Humor

The American television host and comedian, David Michael Letterman has acquired an estimated net worth of over $400 million as of April 2017. Comedian Letterman is known for his self-deprecating sense of humor and the groundbreaking shows “Late Night with David Letterman” and “Late Show with David Letterman” On Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, Letterman was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington.