Democrats like themselves, Republicans not so much

Newsweek

24 Oct 2017 at 11:23 ET                   
The Republican Party won the 2016 election, but since then it may have lost its fanbase. Only half of Republican voters today think the GOP is doing a good job, while Democrats are more likely to be pleased with their own party, according to a Harvard-Harris Poll released Tuesday by The Hill.

