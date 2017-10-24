Democrats like themselves, Republicans not so much
The Republican Party won the 2016 election, but since then it may have lost its fanbase. Only half of Republican voters today think the GOP is doing a good job, while Democrats are more likely to be pleased with their own party, according to a Harvard-Harris Poll released Tuesday by The Hill.
