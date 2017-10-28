Democrats see anti-Trump surge In Virginia
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
While next month’s gubernatorial election in Virginia has long been viewed as an early referendum on the presidency of Donald Trump, a historically unpopular commander-in-chief who is at war with his own party, the results will also show much about whether the much-vaunted “resistance” to the Republican president will be borne out where it really matters—at the polls.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion