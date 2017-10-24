Democrats want psychological help with Trump
One Democrat has become so concerned with Donald Trump’s mental health that she has reached out to the psychologist behind a political group calling for the president to be removed from office. California Representative Jackie Speier, has contacted John Gartner, a former assistant professor at John Hopkins medical school and founder of Duty to Warn, her office confirmed to Newsweek Tuesday.
