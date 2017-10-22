Quantcast

Did Satan create Catholicism? Trump pastor say so

Newsweek

22 Oct 2017 at 07:50 ET                   
Pastor Robert Jeffress (left) and President Donald Trump (right). Image via Jeffress' Twitter.

Did Satan Create Catholicism? Pastos Says So

An evangelical pastor and President Donald Trump supporter says Catholicism is a “cult-like pagan religion” and the success of the religion is due to “the genius of Satan.” Dr. Robert Jeffress, a Southern Baptist pastor, says that the Roman Catholic Church is the result of the Babylonian cult system founded by the Book of Revelation in a video posted on YouTube by RWW Blog.

