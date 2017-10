President Donald Trump pauses during the 9/11 Observance Ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. (DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro)

The dog is famously man’s best friend—but it is not this president’s. Not only is President Donald Trump the first White House resident in generations to not have a first pooch, but the very word “dog” is the root of so many of the Tweeter in Chief’s favorite insults.