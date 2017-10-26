Donald Trump blames Russia for North Korea tensions
President Donald Trump has praised China’s efforts in helping the U.S. contain the nuclear threat from North Korea, but criticized Russia’s stance on the growing tensions with Pyongyang. Speaking to Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs in an interview aired Wednesday, the president said that Moscow’s influence in dealing with North Korea has not been beneficial to the U.S. efforts to contain the country’s nuclear threat.
