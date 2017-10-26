Quantcast

Donald Trump blames Russia for North Korea tensions

Newsweek

26 Oct 2017 at 10:33 ET                   
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

President Donald Trump has praised China’s efforts in helping the U.S. contain the nuclear threat from North Korea, but criticized Russia’s stance on the growing tensions with Pyongyang. Speaking to Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs in an interview aired Wednesday, the president said that Moscow’s influence in dealing with North Korea has not been beneficial to the U.S. efforts to contain the country’s nuclear threat.

