Donald Trump Jr. can’t do middle school-level math

Newsweek

31 Oct 2017 at 16:16 ET                   
Donald Trump Jr. (Photo: Screenshot)

Twitter users are roasting Donald Trump Jr. after he flaunted his apparent misunderstanding of basic math in a Tuesday tweet. The eldest Trump child had attempted to make a snarky remark about an October 2015 Chicago Tribune headline, “Five Years Into Common Core, Many ACT Scores Below Average”—but ended up flunking a middle school math test instead.

