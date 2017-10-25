Quantcast

Donald Trump loses to French President in poll

Newsweek

25 Oct 2017 at 16:35 ET                   
French President Emmanuel Macron beat out President Donald Trump in a new poll of the world’s most popular leaders. The poll released Tuesday listed Macron as the leader of the pack, with a 45 percent approval rating, and Brazilian President Michel Temer as the most unpopular leader, at 3 percent.

