Donald Trump’s victory changed Annie Leibovitz’s book
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
For Annie Leibovitz, one of the main motivations for publishing a new volume of her work was knowing what the final picture would be. “It was August and the presidential election was three months away,” she wrote in the book, parts of which she read at a talk held last week at the Southbank Centre’s Literature Festival in London, U.K.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion