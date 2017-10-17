Drunk passenger urinates on United flight — airline forces neighbor to sit in soaked seat: lawsuit
United Airlines is being sued by a man who claims his drunk seatmate urinated during the flight — and that the carrier made him sit in the soaked seat for the remainder of the trip, according to a lawsuit filed in a New Jersey court Wednesday.
