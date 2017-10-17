Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Drunk passenger urinates on United flight — airline forces neighbor to sit in soaked seat: lawsuit

International Business Times

17 Oct 2017 at 13:56 ET                   
United Airlines (AFP Photo/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)

United Airlines is being sued by a man who claims his drunk seatmate urinated during the flight — and that the carrier made him sit in the soaked seat for the remainder of the trip, according to a lawsuit filed in a New Jersey court Wednesday.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Russian operatives paid real US activists to fund divisive protests: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+