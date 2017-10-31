Eight killed in ‘cowardly’ New York City terror attack, mayor says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Dec. 1, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel Ngan for Agence France-Presse.)

Eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured in what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said appeared to be a “cowardly” terrorism attack on Tuesday when a pickup truck drove at high speed down a bike path in Manhattan.

Speaking at a news conference alongside the mayor, New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill said the driver was a 29-year-old man. He said authorities would not immediately be releasing his identity.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Leslie Adler)