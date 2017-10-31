Eight killed in ‘cowardly’ New York City terror attack, mayor says
Eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured in what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said appeared to be a “cowardly” terrorism attack on Tuesday when a pickup truck drove at high speed down a bike path in Manhattan.
Speaking at a news conference alongside the mayor, New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill said the driver was a 29-year-old man. He said authorities would not immediately be releasing his identity.
