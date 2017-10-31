Quantcast

Eight killed in ‘cowardly’ New York City terror attack, mayor says

Reuters

31 Oct 2017 at 17:58 ET                   
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Dec. 1, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel Ngan for Agence France-Presse.)

Eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured in what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said appeared to be a “cowardly” terrorism attack on Tuesday when a pickup truck drove at high speed down a bike path in Manhattan.

Speaking at a news conference alongside the mayor, New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill said the driver was a 29-year-old man. He said authorities would not immediately be releasing his identity.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Leslie Adler)

