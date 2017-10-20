Elijah Cummings: White House lawyers are refusing to identify Trump aides who use private email for work

Rep. Elijah Cummings (MSNBC)

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said on Friday that Trump aides have admitted to their attorneys that they use private email to do government business — although White House attorneys so far are refusing to identify these aides by name.

Politico reports that Cummings has asked his colleague Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) to subpoena the White House for the names of the aides who have admitted to using private emails.

Cummings told Gowdy in a letter that White House attorneys this week acknowledged “that several White House employees came forward and ‘confessed’ that they failed to forward official records from their personal email accounts to their governmental email accounts within 20 days, as the Presidential Records Act requires.”

The lawyers told Cummings that they couldn’t offer more details about the private email usage because they were still conducting an internal review of the matter.

Although no Trump aides have been publicly named, Politico reported earlier this year that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has conducted official government business using an email address connected to his family’s domain name.